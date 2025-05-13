US President Trump: There will be a redistribution of costs with other countries

United States (US) President Donald Trump hit the airwaves with a fresh round of commentary on a wide range of subjects on Tuesday. President Trump reiterated his intentions to treat trade balance as an imbalance that needs to be rectified in order for a country to reach maximum profitability, and also repeated his intentions to obtain questionably steep 'investment agreements' with individual companies. How these corporations are meant to invest directly in the US, outside of expanding regular operations that market share may not generate profitability from, remains unclear.
Donald Trump also noted that by removing his own self-imposed triple-digit tariffs targeted as US consumers who demand goods from China, that China has eased back its own tariffs on US goods. According to the Fitch Ratings agency, the Effective Tariff Rate (ETR) remains above 40% on Chinese goods when legacy tariffs from Trump's first term are factored in.
President Trump also noted that the US government is on pace to pass one of the largest tax cut spending bills in history, which includes over $4 trillion dollars in cuts to government tax receipts, with the overwhelming majority of those tax cuts targeted at high net worth individuals. Effective tax rates are broadly expected to increase for US citizens at or below median income levels.
Key highlights
The China agreement is a breakthrough.
China has agreed to open up to the US for trade. China has to do it, we'll see what happens.
I had great meetings with the UK and China.
We're in good shape to pass the tax bill, Congress are on the verge of passing the biggest tax cut in history.
Tax bill would be rocket ship for the US economy.
Now we're tariffing them at a level nobody's seen.
Tariffs are making the US a different country, and a different party.
We're tariffing countries that tariffed us.
I am adding $1 trillion of investment into the US with the Saudi trip.
There will be deals with Amazon, Oracle, and others.
Multibillion deals with Amazon and Oracle are all here.
Companies weren't happy with me a month ago, it's amazing what a rising market will do.
There will be a redistribution of costs with other countries.
Market will go higher. It's gonna go a lot higher.
There are commercial deals also with Uber, Johnson & Johnson, and others.
We don't want to be bombing each other out of existence.
I hope Saudi will join the Abraham Accords.
We're working with the region, the task is to unify against chaos. The most destructive is the Iranian regime.
The Arab states are focused on stability, and Iran on terror.
Iran has dragged an entire region down with them.
The differences with Iran are profound.
I never believed in having permanent enemies.
I am willing to end past conflicts.
I want to make a deal with Iran.
If Iran rejects olive branch, we will have no choice but to inflict maximum pressure.
Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.
We would drive Iranian oil exports to zero.
The Iran offer will not last forever.
Things are happening at a fast pace.
The time is right now for Iran to choose.
Russia-Ukraine talks could produce good results, we'll see if we can get it done.
We stopped Iran's oil with embargo and sanctions.
We believe in peace through strength.
We won't hesitate to wield American power if necessary. No mercy for any foe who tries to do us harm.
We have things you don't even know about.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1150 after US inflation data
EUR/USD extends its daily recovery beyond 1.1150 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the softer-than-expected April inflation data, allowing the pair continue to stretch higher.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3250 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD benefits from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar and trades above 1.3250 in the American session on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that the annual CPI inflation declined to 2.3% in April from 2.4% in March.
Gold holds comfortably above $3,200 after US inflation
Gold partially leaves behind the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and trades near $3,250 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The cautious market mood and the soft April CPI inflation data from the US help XAU/USD hold its ground.
UnitedHealth stock craters as CEO resigns, insurer suspends guidance Premium
UnitedHealth Group stock slumped 10.4% in Tuesday's premarket after the United States' largest private health insurer said it would suspend guidance for 2025 due to increasing healthcare costs. The sell-off sent shares down to a more than four-year low near $340.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.