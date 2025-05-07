US President Trump: No to pulling back on tariffs on China

US Envoy to China to handle consequential and complex issue. I don't know on tariffs exemptions. We will take a look at exemptions. Not looking for so many tariff exemptions. When asked about tariff exemption for baby items: I don't know. There's a lot of talk about Gaza right now. We'll know something in next 24 hours. On India-Pakistan: We want to see them work it out. Hopefully they can stop now. If I can help, I will be there. Not open to pulling back 145% tariffs. Not open to pulling back 145% tariffs. No to potential for pulling back tariffs on China. On possible Middle East ceasefire: You'll know in 24 hours. Might be easing chip policy toward Gulf. We had a good outcome with Houthis. China should reassess who asked for a meeting.

There also appears to be a miscommunication within the Trump administration regarding Houthi-led attacks on civilian ships in the Red Sea: President Trump insisted that his administration had achieved a good outcome on the recent US-Houthi spat, but Houthi leaders have insisted on social media that they have no intention of ceasing their attacks.

United States (US) President Donald Trump hit newswires just ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) upcoming rate call. The President's talking points hit the usual meandering pace, weaving in and out of a wide spread of topics. Donald Trump put significant effort into appearing strong on China trade during his speech following the swearing in of a new delegate to China.

