US President Donald Trump threatens 100% chips tariff, unless companies build in US - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump said that he will impose a 100% tariff on imports that include semiconductors and chips, but not for companies that are building in the United States (US), Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
The announcement came after Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook and the president announced a fresh $100 billion investment plan from the Oval Office.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.03% lower on the day to trade at 98.20.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further consolidation on the table
Another negative day in the Greenback sent AUD/USD back above the 0.6500 hurdle on Wednesday, hitting five-day highs and challenging its provisional 55-day SMA at the same time. In the meantime, trade discussions keep dictating the sentiment alongside speculation around the Fed.
EUR/USD: A test of 1.1700 emerges on the horizon
The US dollar continued to decline on Wednesday, while US yields fluctuated, enabling EUR/USD to rise significantly beyond the 1.1600 mark, reaching multi-day highs. Traders are closely monitoring developments in trade negotiations, while uncertainty surrounding the potential successor to Fed Chair Powell continues to create a tense atmosphere.
Gold remains offered near $3,370 on risk-on mood
Gold pulled back on Wednesday, slipping below the $3,360 mark per troy ounce and reversing four consecutive days of gains. In the meantime, a risk-on market mood weighs on the recent bull run in the precious metal, while traders shift their attention to upcoming Fed speakers.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP aims for $3.33 breakout as Korea's BDACS boosts institutional adoption
Ripple (XRP) price holds above a critical support at around $2.95 on Tuesday, underpinned by risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. Low trading volume, stubborn resistance levels and weak support suggest that last week's sell-off to $2.72 could resume.
US economic outlook: Brilliant disguise
Trade has been the tail that wagged the dog in the first half of the year, and with trade policy still in flux, volatility isn't going anywhere. That said, the most massive swings in trade are likely behind us, and we expect underlying economic growth to slow further from here.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.