US President Donald Trump: I'm disappointed but not done with Putin

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is disappointed but not done with Russian President Vladimir Putin, per the BBC.
This comment came after Trump announced plans to send weapons to Ukraine and warned of severe tariffs on Russia if Putin does not agree to a deal to end his invasion of Ukraine in 50 days.
Trump also endorsed NATO and affirmed his support for the organization's common defence principle, according to his interview from the Oval Office.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.13% lower on the day to trade at 97.98.
