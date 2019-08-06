US Pres. Trump: Massive amounts of money from China pouring into US

US President Donald Trump argued that the US is in a very strong position amid the ongoing trade conflict with China.

"Massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates! We are in a very strong position," Trump tweeted out.

"Companies are also coming to the US in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!"

Markets largely ignored those headlines and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which was last up 1.3% on the day, is extending its rebound