US Pres. Trump: If the Fed would lower rates then I really wouldn’t worry about a recession

The US President Donald Trump took on his twitter to again push the Federal Reserve towards a rate cut in order to avoid the US recession fears.

Tweets

“I think President Trump is set in his ways because he doesn’t see any weakening. I mean, look at the joblessness report today. What I’m surprised at is how strong the consumer is. I think the Chinese need it (a deal) more than we do. It’s statistical.”

“I just think that our economy is very strong. If the Fed would lower rates to where the bond market says they should be, then I really wouldn’t worry about a recession.”

FX implications

With little fresh impulse than to keep pushing the Fed towards rate cut, trader mostly shrugged off the news. The additional reason for the lack of reaction could be the absence of mention surrounding the US-China trade issue, which is in the spotlight.