US Pres. Trump: Coronavirus is under control in US

"The coronavirus is under control in the United States," US President Donald Trump said on Sunday and reiterated that he thinks Chinese President Xi is doing a good job combating the epidemic, as reported by Reuters.

On other coronavirus-related headlines, the Italian government on Sunday said it has now confirmed a total of 132 coronavirus infections, up from only three earlier in the week, and China's National Health Commission reported that the death toll in China increased to 2,442 as of Sunday morning with 76,946 of confirmed cases.