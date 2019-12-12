In view of analysts at TD Securities, the market expects the US PPI inflation to advance 0.2% m/m in November, lifting the annual measure by two tenths to 1.3% y/y.

Key Quotes

“Core prices are also expected to rise at a similar monthly pace, leading to a one-tenth gain on the annual to a still tame 1.7% y/y pace.”

“Separately, consensus projects initial jobless claims to rebound to a still moderate 214k for the week of Dec 7, up from a soft 203k print in the prior week.”