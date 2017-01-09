US: Payrolls and average hourly earnings to miss estimates – Goldman Sachs

US: Payrolls and average hourly earnings to miss estimates – Goldman SachsBy Dhwani Mehta
Economists at Goldman Sachs offer their thoughts on what they expect from August’s NFP report that will be released at 1230GMT today.
Key Quotes:
“While we believe payrolls and average hourly earnings are both likely to miss consensus estimates, we think tomorrow's employment report may be somewhat less important than usual for the monetary policy outlook, because:
- Recent data have been firm so we have some room for a miss
- The August seasonal issue is now well known so even a somewhat larger miss may not significantly alter the staff view, and
- There are several months between now and December to make up for any weakness in Friday's report”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.