US: Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 266K in November vs. 180K expected

The US unemployment rate edged lower to 3.5% in November, 3.6% expected.

Wage growth inflation also bettered expectations and ticked higher to 3.1%.

October's Nonfarm Payrolls reading revised up to 156,000 from 128,000 earlier.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 266,000 in November as compared to October's upwardly revised reading of 156,000 (128,000 reported previously) and surpassed market expectations pointing to a reading of 180,000.

The data provided a goodish intraday boost to the greenback, lifting the key US Dollar Index to daily tops around the 97.65 region.

