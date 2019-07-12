US NHC: Tropical storm Barry could become hurricane on late Friday

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) is out with a warning, citing that tropical storm Barry could become a hurricane on late Friday.
Both crude benchmarks are trading with modest gains, largely underpinned by the brewing Hurricane news.
EUR/USD probing key trendline hurdle, focus on Eurozone industrial output
EUR/USD is chipping away at key trendline hurdle. Breakout may remain elusive if Eurozone data disappoints expectations. China trade data is expected to show a surge in exports in CNY terms.
GBP/USD retraces some gains amid lack of fresh catalysts, USD pullback
With the US Federal Reserve policymakers keep favoring the easy monetary policy, pessimism surrounding the UK couldn’t derail the GBP/USD pair’s recovery as it trades near 1.2525 amid initial Friday session.
USD/JPY: Recovery fizzles, drops back to 108.30 on USD selling
The USD/JPY overnight recovery lost legs near 108.60 after the US dollar ran through fresh offers across its main peers and knocked-off the rates back towards the 108 handle.
Gold pulls back amid trade jitters, lack of fresh catalysts
Easy money concerns triggered risk-on sentiment, taking buyers off the yellow metal. The US-China trade stalemate continues while the US refrained from blacklisting Iranian Foreign Minister.
The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy
Rates have once again turned. The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th. It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.