TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

US Natural Gas drops to three-week low on ample storage – ING

US Natural Gas drops to three-week low on ample storage – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

US Natural Gas prices slid to the lowest in three weeks this morning, with NYMEX Henry Hub futures falling to the intraday lows of $2.9/MMBtu, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

Storage surplus pressures US Natural Gas prices

"Prices declined for a fourth consecutive session today, following continued weekly storage injections largely offsetting the forecasts for cooler weather across the eastern half of the US in late October."

"EIA weekly Gas storage data shows that US Gas inventory rose by 80Bcf last week, in line with the average market expectation for a build of around 80.8Bcf. This was also close to the five-year average addition of 83Bcf for this time of year."

"Total Gas stockpiles totalled 3.721Tcf as of 10 October, which is 4.3% above the five-year average. Inventories are all set to start the upcoming winter at a surplus."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays firm near 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD stays firm near 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD holds gains near 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the Euro receives support from the French government's survival of a no-confidence vote. Meanwhile, persistent US Dollar weakness also aids the pair's upside ahead of central bank talks. 

GBP/USD treads water below 1.3450 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD treads water below 1.3450 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD trades with caution near 1.3450 in the European session on Friday, underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar. However, the upside appears capped by a risk-off market profile amid renewed geopolitical and US-China trade war concerns. Focus remains on BoE and Fed speakers. 

Gold eases from record high as bulls pause for a breather; downside seems limited

Gold eases from record high as bulls pause for a breather; downside seems limited

Gold steadies following good two-way price swings on Friday and trades just below the $4,350 level during the first half of the European session. Nevertheless, the commodity remains on track to register strong gains for the ninth straight week and could extend the recent record-setting run amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe flash bearish potential

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe flash bearish potential

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) are at risk of steeper corrections as the broader cryptocurrency market weakens. The pullback over the last three days has driven the top meme coins to a cliff as support levels turn to lines in the sand.

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil has always been more than a commodity; it is a measure of power, leverage, and survival. In 2025, the global map of energy flows is being redrawn by three actors whose interests rarely align: Russia, India, and the United States.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.20 at press time on Friday, with a largely muted price movement in comparison to the broader market volatility. Amid the struggles to hold the gains made on the previous weekend, net outflows from the Pi Network’s Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) reserves signal buying dominance.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers