James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, points out that the US core (ex-food and energy) consumer price inflation for August has posted the third consecutive 0.3%MoM reading, above the 0.2% figure expected by the market.
Key Quotes
“This has pushed the annual rate up to 2.4%YoY, the highest reading since September 2008 while the 3-month annualised rate is now running at 3.4%. Given the recent acceleration in average hourly wage growth – currently running at a 4.2% annualised rate – the US economy is experiencing is biggest pick-up in inflation pressures since before the global financial crisis.”
“Headline monthly inflation figure came in at 0.1%MoM or 1.7%YoY.”
“Looking ahead there is the potential for the latest round of tariff hikes, which tended to be focused on consumer goods, to be passed on in prices. This means core inflation is likely to remain elevated and therefore consistent with the Fed’s mandate. On the face of it, this has the potential to limit the scope of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts.”
“With the dollar remaining firm and other central banks embarking on policy loosening the Federal Reserve will cut rates 25bp next week and we expect additional policy loosening in December and 1Q20.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses ECB losses and shoots above 1.1050
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, up over 100 pips from the lows. The ECB's decision to cut rate by 10bps and launch a new QE program triggered high volatility.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2350 amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is back to around 1.2350 after falling earlier. The Yellowhammer documents have revealed worrying economic outcomes in a no-deal scenario. US inflation beat expectations.
USD/JPY: bulls in control ahead of ECB
US President Trump delayed the introduction of higher tariffs. Mixed Japanese data continue signaling slowing economic growth. USD/JPY could extend gains up to 109.31, August monthly high.
Gold rallies further beyond $1500 handle, fresh weekly tops
Gold built on its goodish intraday up-move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, beyond $1515 level in a knee-jerk reaction to a more dovish tilt by ECB.
US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board
Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.