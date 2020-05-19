US: Housing Starts declined by 30.2% in April

Housing Starts and Building Permits fell sharply in April.

US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 99.50 after data.

Housing Starts in the United States plunged by 30.2% on a monthly basis in April following March's decrease of 18.6%, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Tuesday.

Further details of the publication revealed that Building Permits declined by 20.8% in the same period.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these figures and was last seen losing 0.17% on a daily basis at 99.45.