US House Speaker Pelosi tells Democrats: Next stimulus to be at least $1 trillion – Bloomberg

Early Tuesday morning in Asia, Bloomberg came out with the news that the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested the next stimulus to be at least $1 trillion to replenish funds for programs established in the recently agreed $2.2 trillion virus relief bill.

Congress‘s next stimulus bill to prop up the U.S. economy during the coronavirus crisis will be at least another $1 trillion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats on a private conference call.

The next stimulus package would be to replenish funds for programs established in Congress’s $2.2 trillion virus relief bill signed into law last month, according to people on the call.

Pelosi said there should be additional direct payments to individuals, extended unemployment insurance, more resources for food stamps and more funds for the Payroll Protection Plan that provides loans to small businesses, lawmakers on the call said.