US: Focus on housing data this week – Natixis

In the United States, analysts at Natixis expect existing home sales to decline slightly in February (-1.9% to 5.58M units annualized), in line with the recent dynamic of pending home sales.

“However, new homes sales should remain more or less stable during the same month (+0.2% to 556K units annualized). Meanwhile, we expect transportation orders to support the headline of durable goods orders (expected at +1.2% MoM). Excluding transportation, we expect a slower increase (+0.6%).”