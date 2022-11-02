Brendan Carr, a commissioner at the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), is scheduled to visit Taiwan from November 2 to November 4.
This comes after Carr called on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) on Tuesday to ban TikTok, citing the company's alleged inability to secure the data of American-based users.
Recall that a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other delegates to Taiwan earlier this year did not go down well with China.
Market reaction
AUD/USD has paused its advance on the above headlines, consolidating around 0.6420, at the time of writing. The pair is up 0.40% on the day.
