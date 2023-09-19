US equities wobble as investors brace for the Fed, S&P 500 back below $4,450

- US equities trade tightly, fall back into recent ranges as Fed looms large.
- The Federal Reserve is set to keep rates steady for this meeting.
- FOMC to release their latest inflation expectations looking forward.
It’s all eyes on the Federal Reserve (Fed) for this week as the latest interest rate call on Wednesday from the Fed hangs over the markets. US equities were broadly back, albeit softly, and indexes spread towards the middle as investors brace for an updated playbook from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
The Standard & Poor’s 500 (S&P) slipped ten points to give up the $4,450.00 handle, settling the day down near $4,430.00 (-0.22%); The NASDAQ tech composite index declined 32 points to end the day near $13,678.00 (-0.23%); and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) slid over 105 points to end Tuesday at $34,517.00 (-0.31%).
Stocks down, yields up ahead of Fed
As equity indexes backslid, treasury yields climbed again, with the 2-year note rising to 5.092 and the 10-year lifting to 1.365.
Wednesday will see the latest interest rate call from the Fed, where markets are broadly anticipating the US central bank to hold steady on their benchmark rates.
However, the FOMC will also be dropping its economic projections as well as its updated interest rate outlook. The data docket will be followed by the FOMC’s press conference 30 minutes later where investors will be keeping a close eye out for any changes in the Fed’s rhetoric stance.
S&P 500 technical outlook
Daily candlesticks have the major equity index firmly testing the bounds of a rising trendline, and an extended bearish slide could see the S&P kick into a further leg down to test the last swing low below $4,350.00.
Bullish momentum sees descending resistance from the upside as lower highs price in a ceiling north of the $4,500.00 handle.
The 100-day Simple Moving Average is on the rise, clearing $4,375.00 and could provide support for renewed bullish momentum in the index looking forward.
S&P 500 daily chart
S&P 500 technical levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4441.66
|Today Daily Change
|-10.73
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|4452.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4463.14
|Daily SMA50
|4484.59
|Daily SMA100
|4376.57
|Daily SMA200
|4190.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4464.19
|Previous Daily Low
|4439.5
|Previous Weekly High
|4514.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|4445.7
|Previous Monthly High
|4590.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|4337.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4448.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4454.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4439.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4427.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4415.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4464.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4476.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4489.24
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0700, attracting some dip-buying on Wednesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the Euro and cap gains. Traders stay reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed rates decision.
GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2350, having hit its lowest level in nearly four months near 1.2330 after softer UK inflation data. The UK annual CPI inflation declined to 6.7%, compared to analysts' estimate of 7.1%, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements
Gold price is off the two-week high at $1,937, treading water near $1,930 on Wednesday, as buyers eagerly await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision for resuming the recent uptrend.
BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams
BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network chain, has launched an open source monitoring tool to help support the security of OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.