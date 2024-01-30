US equities mix on Tuesday after NASDAQ backslides, DJIA pings new all-time high

- US stocks spread heading into the midweek as investors brace for Fed rate call.
- Tech stocks that initially led the latest risk rally are hesitating ahead of earnings.
- Fed set to hold rates on Wednesday, traders looking for hints about March rate cut.
US equity indexes spread on Tuesday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 (SP500) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closing in opposite directions after the DJIA clipped into a new all-time high and the SP500 closed softly lower as the tech sector drags ahead of key earnings reports and traders bracing for another rate call from the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday as US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) labor figures loom over the horizon on Friday.
The tech sector led US equities by the nose into all-time highs across US indexes in the recent rally, fueled in part by earnings expectations on the back of developments in the AI spheres, as investors bet big on demand for products from chipmakers to fuel tech investment in the burgeoning space. Recent earnings have started to show cracks however, with major companies like Tesla, Alphabet, and Apple missing broad-market growth expectations and adding dark clouds to the market’s previously-rosy outlook on the prospect of forever growth in the tech sector.
Fed Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks
The Fed will be presenting its latest rate call and monetary policy statement to markets on Wednesday at 19:00 GMT. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is broadly expected to keep rates on hold at the end of the Fed’s two-day deliberations as investors continue to get pushed back on rate cut hopes. In December, money markets had priced in a nearly 90% chance of getting a first rate cut from the Fed as soon as March, but equity markets hungry for cheaper lending and borrowing costs have run up against the hard wall of a stubbornly-resilient US domestic economy with continuing tightness in the labor market and inflation that remains a threat despite continuing to ease toward policymaker targets.
According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate swaps are pricing in a 56% chance of no rate cut from the Fed in March, and investors have pivoted to focus on May’s outlook, where money markets are pricing nearly a 70% chance of a cut.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Tuesday at $38,467.31, ending in the green for a fourth straight trading session and gaining 0.35% on the day, gaining 133.86 points.
On the downside, the SP500 ended the day softly back, declining almost 3 points to end the day down 0.06% at $4,924.97. The NASDAQ Composite index also shed weight on Tuesday, declining 0.76% and shedding 118.15 points to close at $15,509.90.
NASDAQ 100 technical outlook
The NASDAQ 100 large-cap equity index lost nearly a full percent on Tuesday peak-to-trough, falling from the day’s early high of $17,612.50 to a near-term low of $17,442.31. The major index shed 0.97% before a slim recovery to end the day down 133.82 points or 0.76% at $17,487.68.
The NASDAQ 100 set a fresh all-time high last week at $17,668.73 but the major index has struggled to develop bullish legs over the key figure, closing at a record high of $17,596.12 on Monday but unable to etch in fresh highs above last week’s peak.
The NASDAQ large-cap index is on pace to close deep in the green for a third straight month and is currently trading up nearly 25% from last October’s bottom near the $14,000.00 major price handle.
NASDAQ 100 daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stuck near 0.6600 ahead of Australian CPI
AUD/USD cycled in a familiar pattern around the 0.6600 price point on Tuesday as Antipodeans gear up for a fresh print of Australian CPI inflation figures with the next rate call from the US Fed in the barrel for Wednesday and US NFP labor figures slated for Friday.
EUR/USD sticks close to 1.0850 after euro area GDP beats
EUR/USD climbed further on Tuesday after staging a near-term comeback from 1.0800 this week, extending a recovery after Euro area Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures stayed flat instead of declining as markets forecast.
Gold steady post-US data, Middle East tussles
Gold prices remain in an uptrend following data from the United States, which emphasized a possible “soft landing” is achievable for the US economy. Although that should be negative for Gold, rising tensions in the Middle East underpins the non-yielding metal.
MATIC price eyes a 10% climb as Polygon tech’s Immutable zkEVM Mainnet early access goes live
Polygon price continues to push north despite growing overhead pressure. It shows no signs of stopping with multiple technical indicators in support as bulls buy the news of Polygon technology’s Immutable zkEVM mainnet going live for its early access.
The ‘last mile of disinflation’: A narrative running on its last legs
The narrative of the last mile of disinflation being the hardest, which in 2023 became popular in the world of central banking, reflects concern that after having dropped significantly, further declines in inflation would be more difficult.