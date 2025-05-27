US Durable Goods Orders decline by 6.3% in April vs. -7.9% expected

- Durable Goods Orders in the US declined less than expected in April.
- The US Dollar Index stays in positive territory above 99.00.
Durable Goods Orders in the United States (US) declined by 6.3%, or $19.9 billion, in April to $296.3 billion, the US Census Bureau reported on Tuesday. This reading followed a 7.6% increase (revised from 9.2%) reported in March and came in slightly better than the market expectation for a decrease of 7.9%.
"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.2%," the press release read. "Excluding defense, new orders decreased 7.5%. Transportation equipment, also down following four consecutive monthly increases, drove the decrease, $20.3 billion, or 17.1% to $98.8 billion."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index holds its ground following this data and was last seen rising 0.37% on the day at 99.30.
