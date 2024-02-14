US Dollar declines as buyers take a breather following CPI's rally

Share:

The DXY Index recorded losses in Wednesday’s session, falling toward 104.70.

Investors are taking profits from Tuesday’s rally following CPI.

Focus now shifts to Retail and PPI data from January.



The US Dollar (USD) measured by the Dollar Index (DXY) experienced a dip on Wednesday as it declined near 104.70. This downward trajectory is primarily attributed to investors securing gains following the Greenback’s rally on Tuesday following January CPI results showing stubborn inflation. This fueled a recalibration of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate easing expectations. For the remainder of the week, markets will eye the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales to continue placing their bets on the next Fed decisions.



There is a growing market consensus that the Fed is unlikely to cut rates in the near term, supported by hot inflation data releases and cautious Fed officials. This adjustment in easing expectations will likely lend further strength to the USD after this consolidation. As for now, markets are delaying their prediction of the start of the easing cycle to June.

Daily digest market movers: US Dollar takes a breather to consolidate CPI gains

No relevant reports were released by the US during the session.

On Friday, the US will release January’s Retail Sales and Producer Price Index figures, which may provide additional volatility to the USD.

US Treasury bond yields also consolidated. Current rates place the 2-year yield at 4.56%, the 5-year yield at 4.22%, and the 10-year yield at 4.25%, which made the US Dollar struggle to find demand on Wednesday

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a cut at the May meeting have significantly declined, and markets are now pushing the start of the easing cycle to June. A hold at the March meeting is now the mainstream view.



Technical analysis: DXY bull’s momentum eases, but buyers are still in control

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reflects a negative slope in positive territory. The dip in the RSI, typified by declining momentum, is indicative of reduced buying strength, which can be considered a potential sign of selling pressure. Simultaneously, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram shows flat green bars. Normally, this flat alignment would suggest a balanced state between buyers and sellers in the short term fueled by the profit-taking action of the bulls.

Despite these signals, the stronger indicator here appears to be the positioning above the 20, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). This suggests that the overall trend remains bullish and that buyers are dominating the market in the longer term despite a potential short-term reversal.

Overall, although some pullback may be expected due to profit-taking in the short term, as reflected by the negative slope of the RSI and a flat MACD, the overall bullish trend seems to be intact with bulls maintaining substantial control.