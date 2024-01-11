- The DXY Index is witnessing an uptick toward 102.60.
- Headline and core CPI from December came in higher than expected.
- Investors are still confident that the Fed will cut in March.
- Fed's Barkin and Mester reiterated that they need more evidence on inflation cooling down
The US Dollar (USD) Index has climbed to 102.60 as financial markets continue to grapple with the release of a hot US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from December, which came in higher than expected. Dovish bets eased somewhat, but markets are still betting on the Federal Reserve (Fed) easing cycle to begin in March.
The Fed's dovish stance, based on welcoming the cooling inflation and projecting no rate hikes in 2024, has recently weakened the USD and seems to be offsetting the resilience of the US economy while other economic blocks are weakening. Despite higher CPI numbers, the market remains stubborn and expects the Fed to initiate its easing cycle sooner rather than later. As long as this rhetoric predominates, the index's upward potential is limited.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar climbs with hot CPI figures, dovish bets still high
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) escalated to 3.4% YoY in December, surpassing November's 3.1% and the predicted 3.2% consensus figure.
- The core CPI dropped to 3.9%, lower than November’s 4%, but higher than the expected 3.8%.
- Yield rates for US bonds display mixed trends: 2-year bond yield at 4.33%, 5-year at 3.96%, and the 10-year bond yield is 4.01%.
- The CME FedWatch Tool reveals no rate hike predictions for the January meeting. Instead, March and May 2024 meeting expectations indicate increased probabilities for rate cut-offs despite hot inflation readings.
Technical Analysis: DXY index bulls make another stride as momentum gathers
Despite the index's location below both the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), which suggests sustained pressure from the bears, the position of the index above the 20-day SMA is evidence that the bulls are gaining ground in this battle. This is clear from the uptick in buying momentum and indicates the potential for further short-term upside movements.
Secondly, the positive slope in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) corroborates this view. This signals that despite the recent bearish backdrop, buying momentum may be growing in strength, illustrating an increasing pressure from the bulls.
Lastly, the flat green bars on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) provide further validation of this mixed sentiment. While the bars indicate a stillness in momentum, their green shade suggests a column of buying forces vying to tip the scale.
Taken altogether, the bulls appear to be gaining ground momentarily. However, the dominant bearish forces, given away by the positioning below the 100 and 200-day SMAs, must not be overlooked.
Support levels: 102.30, 102.00 (20-day SMA), 101.80.
Resistance levels: 102.70, 102.90, 103.00.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
