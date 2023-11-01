- The DXY index trades wild mild loses at 106.65.
- The Fed unanimously decided to hold rates at 5.25-5.50% as expected.
- If appropriate, the bank noted that it is ready to adjust further.
- Powell signalled that the end of the tightening cycle is near.
The US Dollar (USD) moved higher on Wednesday, with the DXY Index rising to a nearly one-month high above 107.00 but then retreated to 106.60 after the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision to hold rates at 5.25%-5.50% and Jerome Powell's presser. Markets will now focus on Friday's session, where the US will report October Nonfarm Payrolls figures.
The policymakers pointed out that economic activity in the United States expanded at a strong pace in Q3 while job creation and inflation moderated, adding that if necessary, the bank will adjust further. As an initial reaction, markets are betting on lower odds of one last hike in 2023, with the CME FedWatch tool showing that the probabilities of a 25 basis point (bps) hike declined below 20% while investors are confident that rates have peaked. In line with that, Chair Powell commented that the bank has come "a long way" and that the end of the rate cycle is near, which triggered a USD sell-off as markets cheered the dovish signal.
Daily Digest Market Movers: US Dollar lost momentum after Fed decision, weak housing and economic activity data
- The US DXY index traded in the 106.60 - 107.10 range on Wednesday and, at the time of writing, stands near its opening level at 106.65 with mild losses.
- The Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates steady as expected, but investors are betting that the bank is done tightening.
- The US labour market displays signs of weakness ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls from October.
- The Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported that Employment Change fell short of expectations in October. The private sector added 113,000 jobs vs the 150,000 expected but accelerated compared to its last reading of 89,000.
- On the economic activity front, The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that its Manufacturing PMI printed at 46.7 in October, below the 49 expected, and declined from its previous reading of 49.
- Meanwhile, US government bond yields are falling sharply, with the 2, 5 and 10-year yields declining to 4.95%, 4.67% and 4.75%, respectively, contributing to the USD loss of momentum.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a 25 basis points hike in December are still low, below 20%.
Technical Analysis: The US Dollar Index still holds the 20-day SMA with a limited bullish momentum
Observing the daily chart, signs of bullish exhaustion are apparent for the DXY Index. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) exhibits a flat slope above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram displays red bars. As for now, the pair is above the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), indicating a favorable position for the bulls in the bigger picture, but if the bears manage to breach the 20-day average, more downside will be on the horizon.
Supports: 106.30 (20-day SMA), 106.00, 105.70.
Resistances: 106.95, 107.00, 107.30.
Nonfarm Payrolls FAQs
What are Nonfarm Payrolls?
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are part of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly jobs report. The Nonfarm Payrolls component specifically measures the change in the number of people employed in the US during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
How does Nonfarm Payrolls influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions?
The Nonfarm Payrolls figure can influence the decisions of the Federal Reserve by providing a measure of how successfully the Fed is meeting its mandate of fostering full employment and 2% inflation.
A relatively high NFP figure means more people are in employment, earning more money and therefore probably spending more. A relatively low Nonfarm Payrolls’ result, on the either hand, could mean people are struggling to find work.
The Fed will typically raise interest rates to combat high inflation triggered by low unemployment, and lower them to stimulate a stagnant labor market.
How does Nonfarm Payrolls affect the US Dollar?
Nonfarm Payrolls generally have a positive correlation with the US Dollar. This means when payrolls’ figures come out higher-than-expected the USD tends to rally and vice versa when they are lower.
NFPs influence the US Dollar by virtue of their impact on inflation, monetary policy expectations and interest rates. A higher NFP usually means the Federal Reserve will be more tight in its monetary policy, supporting the USD.
How does Nonfarm Payrolls affect Gold?
Nonfarm Payrolls are generally negatively-correlated with the price of Gold. This means a higher-than-expected payrolls’ figure will have a depressing effect on the Gold price and vice versa.
Higher NFP generally has a positive effect on the value of the USD, and like most major commodities Gold is priced in US Dollars. If the USD gains in value, therefore, it requires less Dollars to buy an ounce of Gold.
Also, higher interest rates (typically helped higher NFPs) also lessen the attractiveness of Gold as an investment compared to staying in cash, where the money will at least earn interest.
Sometimes Nonfarm Payrolls trigger an opposite reaction than what the market expects. Why is that?
Nonfarm Payrolls is only one component within a bigger jobs report and it can be overshadowed by the other components.
At times, when NFP come out higher-than-forecast, but the Average Weekly Earnings is lower than expected, the market has ignored the potentially inflationary effect of the headline result and interpreted the fall in earnings as deflationary.
The Participation Rate and the Average Weekly Hours components can also influence the market reaction, but only in seldom events like the “Great Resignation” or the Global Financial Crisis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains traction above 0.6400 ahead of Australian trade data
The AUD/USD pair gains momentum above the 0.6400 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The pair attracts some buyers following the FOMC pause and mixed US economic data. The pair currently trade around 0.6409, gaining 0.25% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) faces some selling pressure near 106.67 after retreating from the weekly highs of 107.11.
EUR/USD rebounds boosted by a weaker Dollar after the FOMC meeting Premium
The US Dollar weakened after the Fed held rates steady and maintained a tightening bias, in line with expectations. Lower Treasury yields and risk appetite weighed on the Greenback. EUR/USD rebounded after trading momentarily below 1.0520, rising above 1.0560.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,980 despite falling yields
Gold lost its traction and fell to the $1,980 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, the broad-based US Dollar strength following the Fed's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged doesn't allow XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Fed pauses interest rate hikes for second time in a row, Bitcoin price still tethered to $34,600
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to pause interest rate hikes for October, the second time in a row, meeting the expectations of many at 5.25% - 5.50%. The development is a paradigm shift, relative to the past year, when the central bank aggressively tightened monetary policy in a bid to fight inflation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average gains as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged
The DJIA crept up from flat to a gain of 0.3% following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep the fed funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The tone of the central bank's FOMC statement was moderate, but the Fed did say, "inflation remains elevated."