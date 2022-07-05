US Dollar Index turns volatile at open, growing recession fears trim hawkish Fed bets

On Friday, the US ISM reported the Manufacturing PMI and New Orders Index were extremely lower than the estimates and their former releases. And, now a vulnerable performance is expected from the US employment data. As per the market consensus, the US agency will report the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) at 270k, much lower than the prior print of 390k. However, the Unemployment Rate will remain stable at 3.6%.

The release of the downbeat US ISM economic data last week has cleared the policy tightening measures from the Fed may have not shown their impact on inflation but have started affecting the economic activities. The dual stalwarts of confident Fed: solid growth prospects and employment generation ability have started fading away.

The US dollar index (DXY) has gyrated in a wide range of 104.81-105.25 at the open as an elevated weekend amid holiday on account of US Independence Day was expected to bring wild moves in the counter. The DXY is expected to continue displaying topsy-turvy moves as investors have shifted their focus to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which will release on Wednesday. A detailed clarification of the ideology of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers on voting for the 75 basis points (bps) interest rate hike will be crucial for making informed decisions on the further direction of the DXY.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.