US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends the day near the daily high, sub-98.10 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is about to end the day marginally higher this Tuesday.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 98.10 key resistance.

 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is about to close near its daily high. 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is about to end Tuesday near a critical resistance at the 98.10 level. It is unclear if the current move up is only a correction of last Friday’s drop. However, a sustained break above 98.10 could see 98.38 revisited on the way up.
 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The Greenback is trading below a downward sloping 200 SMAs and the key 98.10 resistance, suggesting a neutral to bearish bias in the short term. However, sellers would need to recapture 97.95/85 and 97.70 support if they want to create a meaningful move towards the 97.20 level.
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.02
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 98.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.97
Daily SMA50 97.4
Daily SMA100 97.45
Daily SMA200 97.02
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.09
Previous Daily Low 97.62
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.59
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100, despite limited dollar’s demand

EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100, despite limited dollar’s demand

The shared currency can’t capitalize from broad dollar’s weakness, with EUR/USD trading lower in range near a fresh weekly low of 1.1085. Inverted US yield-curve weighing on the greenback.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressures the 1.2300 figure on renewed Brexit hopes

GBP/USD pressures the 1.2300 figure on renewed Brexit hopes

A tiny light of hope surged as opposition MPs agreed on a strategy to block a no-deal Brexit.  UK PM Johnson insisting on removing the Irish backstop.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 handle

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 handle

A sudden turnaround in equities weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction. Upbeat US macro data remained supportive; falling US bond yields capped any further up-move.

USD/JPY News

Gold rises above $1,530 as US T-bond yields push lower

Gold rises above $1,530 as US T-bond yields push lower

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level in more than six years at $1,555 on Monday but erased its gains in the second half of the day as rising hopes of sides working to resolve the protracted US-China trade conflict.

Gold News

Trump lied about China calling

Trump lied about China calling

We went to some length above to make the case that Trump lied about China calling because it’s highly worrisome that various markets, including equities, were entirely willing to be lied to.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  