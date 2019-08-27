US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends the day near the daily high, sub-98.10 resistance

DXY (US Dollar Index) is about to end the day marginally higher this Tuesday.

The level to beat for buyers is the 98.10 key resistance.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is about to close near its daily high.

DXY 4-hour chart

DXY is about to end Tuesday near a critical resistance at the 98.10 level. It is unclear if the current move up is only a correction of last Friday’s drop. However, a sustained break above 98.10 could see 98.38 revisited on the way up.

DXY 30-minute chart

The Greenback is trading below a downward sloping 200 SMAs and the key 98.10 resistance, suggesting a neutral to bearish bias in the short term. However, sellers would need to recapture 97.95/85 and 97.70 support if they want to create a meaningful move towards the 97.20 level.

Additional key levels