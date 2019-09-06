US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ending the week near 98.42 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) reacted positively after optimistic comments from Fed’s Powell. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is at 98.42 and 98.68 resistance levels.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). DXY is trading mixed after the release of the Non-farm Payrolls (NFP) in the United States (US). The monthly data came in below expectations with only 130K jobs added in August vs. 158K forecast. However, the wages, the Average Hourly Earnings, beat expectations with 3.2% vs. 3.1% forecast. Earlier, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell said he was not expecting a recession in the US. His optimistic comments triggered some modest strength in the USD. 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The Greenback is trading above the 98.0 support and the 100/200 SMAs. DXY bulls need to overcome the 92.42 resistance to reclaim the 98.68 price level in the medium term.
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. However, if the market holds above 98.10 it would be seen as a sign of bullish strength. The next support is seen at 97.90 price level.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.4
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 98.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.21
Daily SMA50 97.72
Daily SMA100 97.56
Daily SMA200 97.09
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.54
Previous Daily Low 98.08
Previous Weekly High 99.02
Previous Weekly Low 97.62
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.06

 

 

EUR/USD retraces daily gains as Powell downplays recession fears

EUR/USD retraces daily gains as Powell downplays recession fears

While speaking at a panel organized by the Swiss Institute of International Studies (SIAF), University of Zurich, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell said the FOMC was not forecasting or expecting a recession in the US and allowed the USD to retrace its losses vs. the shared currency.

GBP/USD clings 1.2300 as UK opposition parties reject new elections

GBP/USD clings 1.2300 as UK opposition parties reject new elections

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2300 as opposition parties vow to prevent a no-deal Brexit before agreeing to elections. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.

USD/JPY rebounds from daily lows, looks to end week below 107

USD/JPY rebounds from daily lows, looks to end week below 107

The USD/JPY pair dropped to a daily low of 106.62 in the early trading hours of the American session after the monthly labour market data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that nonfarm payrolls in August increased by 130,000 to fall short of the market expectation of 158,000 and weighed on the greenback.

Gold climbs above $1,520 after disappointing NFP reading weighs on USD

Gold climbs above $1,520 after disappointing NFP reading weighs on USD

The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $30 on Thursday and extended slide to a fresh two-week low of $1,502 earlier today pressured by the upbeat market sentiment.

NFP Quick Analysis: Americans get a big raise – USD may follow

NFP Quick Analysis: Americans get a big raise – USD may follow

The US reported an increase of 130K jobs in August and wage growth up 0.4% MoM. Upbeat wage rises encourage the Fed, which may see inflationary pressure.  A small rate cut is already priced in, and the dollar has room to rise.

