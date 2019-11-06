US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY continues stabilizing near 96.74 and 200 DSMA

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is under pressure below the 97.00 figure.

The European Central Bank's president Mario Draghi will be speaking on Wednesday. This can indirectly affect DXY.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI), also to be released on Wednesday can provide volatility on DXY.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bullish trend above the 96.40 support and the 200-day simple moving averages (DSMA).



DXY 4-hour chart

DXY is attempting to stabilize above 96.40 support as the index is trading below its main SMAs.

DXY 30-minute chart



DXY is under bearish pressure below its main SMAs. Bears want a break below 96.74 and a continuation towards 96.40 to get to 95.74. However, a daily close above 97.00 and 97.30 resistances would embolden the bullish case.

Additional key levels