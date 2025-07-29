US Dollar Index surges to near 99.00 due to trade optimism, eyes on US-China trade talks

The US Dollar Index receives support from trade optimism following the US-EU trade deal.

US-China trade talks are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, after five hours of negotiations were held in Stockholm on Monday.

President Trump ordered the resumption of trade negotiations with Cambodia and Thailand after the end of a five-day conflict.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is continuing to gain ground for the fourth successive session and trading around 98.70 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The Greenback receives support from trade optimism, driven by the United States (US)-European Union (EU) trade agreement finalized on Sunday, setting 15% tariffs on most European goods, taking effect on August 1.

Additionally, traders keep their eyes on further developments in the US-China trade talks. The discussions are set to resume on Tuesday after top economic officials from both nations held over five hours of negotiations in Stockholm on Monday. However, US President Donald Trump also highlighted on Monday that countries refusing to negotiate separate trade deals could face tariffs ranging from 15% to 20%, well above the 10% rate set in April.

President Trump announced in a social media post Monday that resume trade negotiations with Cambodia and Thailand after both countries ended a five-day fight along their disputed border. “By ending this War, we have saved thousands of lives. I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations on Trade,” Trump added.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is anticipated to keep the benchmark interest rate steady between 4.25% and 4.50% on Wednesday. The FOMC press conference will be observed for any signs that rate cuts may start in September. Traders are also awaiting key economic data this week, including the Q2 Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report and July’s Nonfarm Payrolls, for further insight into the health of the US economy.