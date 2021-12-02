US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 96.00

- DXY alternates gains with losses around 96.00.
- US yield rebound across the curve on Thursday.
- Initial Claims, Fedspeak next on tap in the US docket
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), follows the generalized side-lined mood in the global markets around the 96.00 neighbourhood on Thursday.
US Dollar Index looks to data, yields, omicron
The index trades without a clear direction in the second half of the week, falling in line with the broad-based range bound theme prevailing in the global markets and amidst persistent caution surrounding the progress of the omicron variant.
In the meantime, US yields manage to pick up some upside traction and reverse part of the recent weakness. That said, the front end of the curve approaches 0.60%, the belly flirts with the 1.50% zone and the long end trades closer to 1.80%.
In the calendar, the usual weekly Initial Claims will be the salient event on Thursday seconded by Challenger Job Cuts. In addition, FOMC’s R.Quarles (permanent voter, centrist), Richmond Fed T.BARKIN (voter, centrist), Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (voter, centrist) and San Francisco Fed M.Daly (voter, hawkish) are all due to speak.
What to look for around USD
The dollar managed to bounce off recent lows in the mid-95.00s on the back of the recovery in yields and the hawkish twist from Powell’s testimony. In the meantime, the current backdrop of rising omicron concerns, fresh safe haven demand, the “higher-for-longer” narrative around current elevated inflation and speculations of a Fed’s lift-off earlier than anticipated remain all factors supportive of the dollar for the time being.
Key events in the US this week: Initial Claims (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Factory Orders, ISM Non-Manufacturing (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Debt ceiling issue. Geopolitical risks stemming from Afghanistan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.02% at 96.02 and a break above 96.93 (2021 high Nov.24) would open the door to 97.00 (round level) and then 97.80 (high Jun.30 2020). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 95.51 (weekly low Nov.30) followed by 94.96 (weekly low Nov.15) and finally 94.44 (low Nov.18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as yields pause south-run
EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1300, having faced rejection just shy of 1.1350. The recovery in the risk sentiment pauses the Treasury yields’ south-run, underpinning the US dollar. Fedspeak, US Jobless Claims, Omicron updates in focus ahead of Friday’s US NFP.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.3300 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3300, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar demand. The greenback rebounds with yields on Fed’s hawkish view. Concerns over the Omicron covid variant and Brexit issues continue to limit the pair’s upside. US data awaited amid a light UK docket.
Gold struggles near one-month low, around $1,770 region
The Fed's hawkish outlook prompted fresh selling around gold on Thursday. A stronger USD offset Omicron fears and further weighed on the commodity. The technical set-up supports prospects for a slide to November swing low.
Shiba Inu price edges closer to another 50% upswing
Shiba Inu price looks ready for a reversal as it enters a crucial support area that is likely to trigger a massive uptrend. This move has a high chance of occurrence as it allows sidelined buyers who missed the initial run-up to get in on the next leg-up.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?