- The US Dollar Index (DXY), hits a fresh 25-month high on Fed official’s comments.
- Fed speakers in the week support 50-bps rate hikes at the May 4-5 meeting.
- US Dollar Index Price Forecast (DXY): Bulls target January’s 2017 highs near 103.82.
The US Dollar Index, a measurement of the greenback’s value against a basket of six currencies, finished the week on a higher note, gaining 0.62%, and ended at 101.118, though short of the 2-year high reached on Friday’s session at 101.331.
Factors like Fed speaking throughout the week increased the appetite for the buck. Additionally, rising US Treasury yields underpinned the greenback, as the 10-year US Treasury yield, the benchmark note, finished at 2.903%, in the week won 2.69%.
Summary of Fed speaking
On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell blessed a half-point interest rate increase by the May 4-5 meeting. Meanwhile, money market futures have fully priced in a 0.50% hike to the Federal Fund Rate, which would lift it to 1%.
Later on Friday and the last Fed speaker before the May meeting blackout, Cleveland’s Fed President Loretta Mester commented that she would like to get neutral to 2.5% by the end of the year. When asked about 75-bps increases, Mester added that “we don’t need to go there at this point.” Furthermore, she supported a 50-bps increase in May and a few more after.
Elsewhere, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard admitted that the Fed is behind the curve but not as everybody thinks, while adding that the Fed has hiked 75 bps before without the world coming to an end.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted that the Fed “will likely” raise rates by 50 bps at a couple of meetings. However, according to Yahoo Finance Interview, she is open to deliberating what size of increases are needed. Daly reiterated that the Fed needs to take a measured pace on rate hikes and get rates up to 2.5% by the end of the year.
The week ahead in the US docket
The economic calendar for the US would feature March’s Durable Goods Orders, the US Gross Domestic Product for the Q1, and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) for March on annual and monthly readings, alongside the Chicago PMI.
Analysts at ING expect Q1 data to show the US economy expanded at a 1-1.5% annualized rate, which would be below Q4 of 2021 at 6.9%, reflecting the Omicron wave of the pandemic that impacted mobility considerably.
“However, recent data has pointed to a renewed uptick in activity and we expect to see stronger GDP growth for the second quarter. Durable goods orders should also be healthy based on regional manufacturing data, the ISM report, and higher Boeing aircraft orders. That said, we anticipate a bit more weakness in the housing data as surging mortgage rates take some of the steam out of the housing market.”
US Dollar Index Price Forecast (DXY): Technical outlook
The US Dollar Index (DXY) retains its upward bias, as depicted by the daily chart. The 50 and the 200-day moving averages (DMAs) at 98.487 and 95.459, respectively, are well located under the DXY value, further cementing the upside bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 67.22 has enough room to spare if the DXY prints another leg up, near January’s 2017 highs around 103.82, before reaching overbought conditions. However, first, it would need to overcome some hurdles on its way north.
The DXY first resistance would be 102.00. A break above would expose March’s 24 daily high at 102.21, followed by March’s 20 2020 daily high at 102.99 and then the aforementioned 103.82 swing high.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.118
|Today Daily Change
|0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|100.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|99.62
|Daily SMA50
|98.39
|Daily SMA100
|97.19
|Daily SMA200
|95.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100.64
|Previous Daily Low
|99.81
|Previous Weekly High
|100.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.57
|Previous Monthly High
|99.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|100.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|100.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|100.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|99.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|99.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|100.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|101.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|101.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0800 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the American session and slumped below 1.0800. With Wall Street's main indexes opening the day deep in negative territory, safe-haven flows started to dominate the markets, allowing the greenback to continue to gather strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2850 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD remains on track to post its lowest weekly close since September 2020 with the dollar capitalizing on safe-haven flows in the American session. The pair is losing more than 1% on the day and trading below 1.2850.
Gold drops to near two-week low, around $1,930 area
Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,930 region during the first half o the European session. Fed Powell's speech at an IMF event sounded extremely hawkish and all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
NVDA prepares to break $200
Nvidia stock (NVDA) collapsed more than 6% on Thursday and lost further ground afterhours. In doing so, NVDA shares broke through an important support at $206.50 that implies a further drop below $200.