US Dollar Index probes session lows near 98.00

- DXY remains depressed and closer to 98.00.
- The Philly Fed Index surprised to the upside in March.
- Weekly Claims rose by 214K in the week to March 12.
The greenback remains unable to ignite even the smallest of rebounds and drops to daily/weekly lows around the 98.00 mark when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index under pressure on risk-on mood
The index is seen extending its leg lower to five-session lows on Thursday and poking the 98.00 mark in a context still favourable to riskier assets, which are in turn propped up by hopes of an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Further selling pressure in the buck also comes from the corrective downside along the curve of US yields, following the post-FOMC highs recorded on Wednesday.
Auspicious results from the US data space did not help the dollar either, after Initial Claims rose by 214K in the week to March 12 and the Philly Fed Index improved to 27.4 in March. Further data saw Housing Starts expand 6.8% MoM in February, or 1.769M units, and Building Permits contract 1.9% MoM, or 1.859M units. Additionally, Industrial Production expanded 0.5% MoM in February and 7.5% from a year earlier and Capacity Utilization eased a tad to 77.6%.
What to look for around USD
The index corrects further south following the start of the tightening cycle by the Federal Reserve at its meeting on Wednesday. Hopeful news from the geopolitical landscape could be weighing on the buck along with the better tone in the risk-associated complex, all putting DXY under extra pressure. Looking at the broader picture, bouts of risk aversion – exclusively emanating from Ukraine - should prop up inflows into safe havens and lend legs to the dollar at a time when its constructive outlook remains propped up by the current elevated inflation narrative, the Fed’s lift off and the solid performance of the US economy.
Key events in the US this week: Industrial Production (Thursday) – CB Leading Index, Existing Home Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s rate path this year. US-China trade conflict. Futures of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.28% at 98.12 but a break above 99.29 (high Mar 14) would open the door to 99.41 (2022 high Mar 7) and finally 99.97 (high May 25 2020). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 98.06 (weekly low Mar 17) followed by 97.71 (weekly low Mar 10) and then 97.44 (monthly high Jan 28).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs beyond 1.1100
EUR/USD continues to push higher on Thursday and trades at its highest level in a week above 1.1100. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar and the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the pair preserve its bullish momentum.
GBP/USD bounced from 1.3100 despite cautious BOE
The British pound came under heavy selling pressure after the BOE adopted a cautious tone with regard to futures rate hikes. Nevertheless, the dollar’s sell-off helped GBP/USD to recover 1.3150.
Gold extends recovery toward $1,950
Gold preserves its bullish momentum following Wednesday's rebound and clings to strong daily gains above $1,940. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% on the day, providing an additional boost to XAU/USD.
Cryptos undergo profit-taking before continuing relief rally
The uptrend’s continued progress will be vital for the maintenance of the current relief rally as the weekend approaches with a risk that it could be cut short very quickly.
Meta Platforms Inc soars as Instagram adds NFTs to site
FB gained 6.04% during Wednesday’s trading session. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces Instagram will be adding NFTs to its platform.