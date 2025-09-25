US Dollar Index (DXY) holds gains near 98.00 with US GDP on tap

- The US Dollar consolidates gains at 97.85, after bouncing from 97.20 lows on Wednesday.
- Cautious rhetoric by Fed officials has curbed hopes of a steep easing cycle and is providing support for the USD.
- Later on Thursday, US GDP and more Fed speakers will drive US Dollar pairs.
The US dollar remained practically flat at 97.85 on the European morning trade on Thursday, consolidating gains after a 0.65% rally on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve officials warned against hopes of back-to-back interest rate cuts.
San Francisco Fed President, Mary Daly, reiterated the view of Chairman Powell the day before, suggesting that the next interest rate cut might not be imminent. Daly acknowledged the need for lower interest rates but stated that the balance between the two mandates, employment and inflation, requires proceeding with caution.
Later today, investors will be attentive to the final reading of the US Q2 GDP, which is expected to confirm that the economy grew at a 3.3% annualized rate. These figures and more speeches from Fed policymakers are likely to drive US Dollar crosses later today.
The highlight of the week, however, will be the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report due on Friday. Investors will be eager to assess the impact of trade tariffs on consumer prices for a better assessment of the Fed’s near-term monetary policy decisions. Any divergence from the market consensus is likely to have a significant impact on the USD.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.1750 ahead of US data, Fedspeak
EUR/USD holds its rebound to near 1.1750 in European trading on Thursday, after registering more than 0.5% losses in the previous session. The pair benefits from a modest retreat in the US Dollar across the board as traders turn cautious ahead of a slew of US data releases and speeches from Fed officials.
GBP/USD edges higher above 1.3450 as traders await Fedspeak, key US data
GBP/USD recovers some lost ground above 1.3450 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles with its latest upswing as traders await more cues from Fedspeak and a fresh batch of mid-tier US economic data for a fresh directional impetus.
Gold remains confined in a range as traders await Fed signals; $3,700 holds the key
Gold extends its sideways consolidative price below below the $3,750 level through the Asian session, though it manages to hold above the previous day's swing low. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's cautious remarks earlier this week might have tempered market expectations for a more aggressive policy easing and acted as a headwind for XAU/USD.
Downside risk persists for Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe
Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), continue to decline steadily as the broader cryptocurrency market remains volatile. The on-chain and derivatives data suggest a risk-off sentiment among investors. The technical outlook also indicates a rise in bearish momentum, posing downside risks.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.