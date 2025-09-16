US Dollar Index (DXY) dives below 97.00 as investors brace for the Fed

- The US Dollar dives further and reaches fresh two-month lows below 97.00.
- The market is positioning for a series of Fed cuts, and the US Dollar struggles.
- Later today, US Retail Sales are expected to show that consumption eased in August.
The US Dollar is extending losses on Tuesday, trading about 1.20% lower from last week’s highs as investors position for a “dovish cut" by the Fed on Wednesday. The Index broke below late July lows at the 97.10 area and is testing levels below 97.00 ahead of the US Retail Sales release.
Later today, August's retail consumption data is expected to show a slowdown to 0.2%, from the 0.5% reading seen in the previous month. Excluding autos, sales of all other products are seen accelerating to 0.4% in August from 0.3% in July.
These figures are not expected to alter the view that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points after a two-day meeting starting today, and highly likely hint at further easing down the road.
Futures markets are nearly fully pricing a quarter-point cut on Wednesday and an almost 70% chance of two more rate cuts in the subsequent two meetings before the year-end. All in all, the higher probability that Fed’s Powell will prioritise the labour market before inflation, and accelerate the easing cycle, has boosted risk appetite, sending the US Dollar lower across the board.
Economic Indicator
Retail Sales (MoM)
The Retail Sales data, released by the US Census Bureau on a monthly basis, measures the value in total receipts of retail and food stores in the United States. Monthly percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. A stratified random sampling method is used to select approximately 4,800 retail and food services firms whose sales are then weighted and benchmarked to represent the complete universe of over three million retail and food services firms across the country. The data is adjusted for seasonal variations as well as holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes. Retail Sales data is widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending, which is a major driver of the US economy. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Tue Sep 16, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 0.2%
Previous: 0.5%
Source: US Census Bureau
Retail Sales data published by the US Census Bureau is a leading indicator that gives important information about consumer spending, which has a significant impact on the GDP. Although strong sales figures are likely to boost the USD, external factors, such as weather conditions, could distort the data and paint a misleading picture. In addition to the headline data, changes in the Retail Sales Control Group could trigger a market reaction as it is used to prepare the estimates of Personal Consumption Expenditures for most goods.
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Sep 17, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.25%
Previous: 4.5%
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold hovers close to record highs near $3,700
Gold builds on Monday's gains and remains within a striking distance of the all-time peak near $3,700. Rising Fed rate cut bets continue to undermine the US Dollar and weigh on Treasury bond yields, allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum despite overbought conditions.
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.1800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth consecutive session, trading near 1.1800 on Tuesday. The persistent US Dollar weakness on bets of aggressive Fed rate cuts remains the underlying factor for the pair's strength, while markets await US Retail Sales data.
GBP/USD extends rally toward 1.3650 on broad USD weakness
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3650 on Tuesday and sits at its highest level since early July. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.7% in the three months to July, as expected. Later in the day, key data releases from the US will be watched closely by investors.
Canada CPI seen ticking up in August as BoC prepares to cut rates
Statistics Canada will publish August’s inflation figures on Tuesday. The numbers will give the Bank of Canada a fresh read on price pressure as the central bank weighs its next move on interest rates. The BoC is expected to trim the interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50% on Wednesday.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
