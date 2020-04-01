US Dollar Index clings to gains above 99.00 ahead of ISM

- DXY looks to reverse Tuesday’s losses, sticks to 99.00.
- Fed announced a temporary repurchase agreement facility.
- US March ISM Manufacturing next of relevance in the docket.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), is posting decent gains above the 99.00 mark ahead of the opening bell in Euroland on Wednesday.
US Dollar Index focused on COVID-19 headlines, data
The index is so far reversing Tuesday’s pullback and manages well to keep business above the key barrier at 99.00 the figure.
In fact, quarter/month-end flows kept the buck under pressure in the first half of the week, forcing DXY to fade the initial advance to the vicinity of the key 100.00 mark, or 3-day highs.
Further out, and in order to alleviate the recent stress surrounding dollar funding and adding to the measures to fight the impact of the COVID-19 on the economy, the Federal Reserve announced on Tuesday a temporary repurchase agreement facility aimed to foreign central banks, which can now use their Treasuries holdings to liquidate positions.
Later in the NA session, the always-significant ISM Manufacturing for the month of March will be in centre stage seconded by the final manufacturing gauge measured by Markit for the same period and the EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies.
On Tuesday, the Consumer Confidence tracked by the Conference Board surprised to the upside at 120.0 for the month of March, down from February’s 132.6 (revised from 130.7).
What to look for around USD
DXY has regained the upper hand so far this week after bottoming out in the 98.30 region in past sessions. In addition, the greenback has so far managed to keep business above the key 200-day SMA and therefore maintaining the constructive outlook while re-targeting the triple-digit barrier. However, speculation of extra stimulus carries the potential to undermine the recovery in the buck and thus leaving the upside somewhat limited, all against the backdrop of unremitting concerns around the fallout of the coronavirus.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.16% at 99.10 and a breakout of 99.95 (weekly high Mar.31) would aim for 100.49 (78.6% Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 102.99 (2020 high Mar.20). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 98.27 (weekly low Mar.27) seconded by 98.03 (200-day SMA) and then 97.87 (61.8% Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the offer ahead of German retail sales
EUR/USD trades in the red ahead of German retail sales and manufacturing data. Investors are likely to hold cash, preferably US dollars, amid the coronavirus-induced economic stalemate worldwide.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2400 amid coronavirus crisis
GBP/USD refrains to respect the previous day’s pullback moves amid coronavirus-led pessimism. UK’s death toll surges 27%, cases jump 14%, police pushed for strict lockdown. US data, virus headlines will be the key.
Forex Today: Cautious start to Q2, coronavirus crisis remain in play, focus on PMIs
The second quarter of 2020 kicked-off on a cautious note, as the risk sentiment remained tepid across the financial markets in Asia this Wednesday, with the coronavirus outbreak-led fears showing little signs of abating.
Gold: Bottomed out? Path of least resistance is up, $1,607 eyed
Gold has been hit lower at the dying hours of the first quarter, sliding below $1,600 amid end-of-quarter flows. Is it ready to resume its rises? The precious metal may benefit from robust support according to the technicals.
WTI: Mildly positive despite coronavirus-led risk aversion
WTI extends recovery gains, recently off high, amid risk-off markets following heavy API inventory build. China’s Caixin PMI followed the footsteps of official activity data in flashing upbeat marks. The Trump-Putin talk suggested the leaders are concerned over oil prices. EIA data, virus headlines in the spotlight.