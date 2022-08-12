US Dollar Index aims an establishment above 105.00 as Fed rate hike ghost returns

- The DXY is hoping for a break above 105.20 on advancing hawkish Fed bets.
- Investors are ignoring the one-time slowdown in the US Inflation rate.
- A higher US Michigan CSI will strengthen the DXY bulls further.
The US dollar index (DXY) extended its gains to near 105.20 after sensing an intense buying interest while revisiting the six-week low at 104.64. The asset defended itself from refreshing a six-week low below 104.64. Now, the DXY has turned sideways but remains above 105.00 and is expected to record more gains on violating the immediate hurdle of 105.20.
Inflation exhaustion signals fade
Markets were cheering a downward shift in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which landed at 8.5% lower than the expectations of 8.7% and the prior release of 9.1%. Now, investors have started focusing on the extent of the interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its September monetary policy meeting.
A one-time slowdown in the US inflation is not sufficient to have a ball as price pressures are still extremely deviated from the desired levels. Therefore, the Fed will continue on its path of accelerating interest rates. For the record, the extent of hawkish guidance will trim abruptly.
US Michigan CSI eyed
The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) data is expected to improve to 52.2 from the prior release of 51.5. A consecutive improvement is expected in the confidence of consumers after the data slipped to 50 for the first time in the past 20 years. An occurrence of the same will display that consumers have started showing their confidence in the economy and the overall demand will improve going forward.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|105.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.5
|Daily SMA50
|105.5
|Daily SMA100
|103.51
|Daily SMA200
|99.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.46
|Previous Daily Low
|104.64
|Previous Weekly High
|107.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.54
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats from two-month top near 0.7100, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index eyed
AUD/USD steps back from a two-month high, recently sidelined, as bulls seek fresh clues to extend the latest uptrend amid a light calendar and recently mixed mood during Friday’s Asian session. Strong yields, fears of US-China tussles and the Fedspeak tested the upside momentum.
EUR/USD slow grind to north pauses above 1.0300
EUR/USD renews intraday low near 1.0315 during Friday Asian session, snapping four-day uptrend around the monthly peak. In doing so, the major currency pair extends the latest pullback from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its downside move between late June and mid-July.
Gold sellers seek acceptance below $1,800 ahead of US Michigan CSI
Gold price remain mildly offered as bears attack short-term key support line. Market’s inaction amid a light calendar restricts immediate XAU/USD moves. Inflation, Fed and China are in focus after the recent risk-positive data stream.
This subtle cue suggests Shiba Inu price will see a tumble
Shiba Inu price is presenting quite the tug of war battle during the second trading week of August. Previous outlooks have prophesied on both bearish and bullish sides of the coin, and as of yet, no target has been successfully breached.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!