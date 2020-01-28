US: CB Consumer Confidence Index improves to 131.6 in January from 128.2

- CB Consumer Confidence Index rises to 131.6 January.
- US Dollar Index looks to close above 98 for first time since early December.
Consumer confidence in the US improved in January with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index rising to 131.6 from 128.2 in December (revised from 126.5). Further details of the publication showed that the Present Situation Index rose to 175.3 from 170.5.
Commenting on the data, “consumer confidence increased in January, following a moderate advance in December, driven primarily by a more positive assessment of the current job market and increased optimism about future job prospects," said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.
USD reaction
The US Dollar Index ticked higher on the upbeat data and was last up 0.2% on the day at 98.13.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
