US CB Consumer Confidence Index improves to 111.7 in October

- CB Consumer Confidence edged higher to 111.7 in November.
- US Dollar Index stays in daily range slightly below 107.00.
Consumer sentiment in the US improved in November, with the Conference Board's (CB) Consumer Confidence Index rising to 111.7 from 109.6 in October.
The Present Situation Index increased by 4.8 points to 140.9 in the same period, while the Expectations Index edged higher to 92.3.
Assessing the survey's findings, "consumer confidence continued to improve in November and reached the top of the range that has prevailed over the past two years,” said Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board. “November’s increase was mainly driven by more positive consumer assessments of the present situation, particularly regarding the labor market."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these data and was last seen posting small daily gains at 106.90.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0500 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day near 1.0500. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength amid a modest improvement seen in risk sentiment, helping EUR/USD hold its ground before the Fed publishes the minutes of the November policy meeting.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2600
GBP/USD loses its traction and trades below 1.2600 after rising above this level earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair's losses remain limited as the US Dollar struggles to find demand following mixed data releases. Markets await FOMC Minutes.
Gold stabilizes above $2,600 after sell-off on hope of ceasefire in Lebanon
Gold fluctuates above $2,600 on Tuesday after sliding almost three percent – a whopping $90 plus – on Monday due to rumors Israel and Hezbollah were on the verge of agreeing on a ceasefire. Whilst good news for Lebanon, this was not good news for Gold as it improved the outlook for geopolitical risk.
Trump shakes up markets again with “day one” tariff threats against CA, MX, CN
Pres-elect Trump reprised the ability from his first term to change the course of markets with a single post – this time from his Truth Social network; Threatening 25% tariffs "on Day One" against Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% against China.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.