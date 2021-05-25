US: CB Consumer Confidence Index declines to 117.2 in May vs. 119.2 expected

CB Consumer Confidence Index fell modestly in May.

US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet below 90.00 after the data.

Consumer confidence in the US weakened modestly in May with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index declining to 117.2 from 117.5 in April (revised from 121.7). This reading came in worse than Reuters' estimate of 119.2.

Further details of the publication showed that the Present Situation Index improved to 144.3 from 131.9 and the Consumer Expectations Index fell to 99.1 from 107.9. Finally, the One-year Consumer Inflation Rate Expectations increased to 6.5% from 6.2% in April.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the greenback's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was losing 0.15% at 89.70.