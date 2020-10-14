US: Annual Core PPI rises to 1.2% in September vs. 0.9% expected

Annual Core PPI in the US rose more than expected in September.

US Dollar Index posts modest daily losses near 93.30 after the data.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US for final demand ticked higher to 0.4% on a monthly basis in September from 0.3% in August, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Wednesday. On a yearly basis, the PPI rose to 0.4% from -0.2% and came in higher than the market expectation of 0.2%.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed from 0.6% to 1.2% on a yearly basis and surpassed analysts' estimate of 0.9%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged lower after this data and was last seen losing 0.25% on a daily basis at 93.31.