US: Annual core PCE Price Index rises to 1.8% in February vs. 1.7% expected

Personal Income rose more than expected in February.

US Dollar Index posts small daily gains above 99.50.

The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, rose to 1.8% on a yearly basis in February from 1.7%, the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Friday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 1.7%.

The annual PCE Price Index remained unchanged at 0.1% and 1.8% on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively.

Further details of the report revealed that Personal Income rose 0.6% to beat the market expectation of 0.4% and Personal Spending increased 0.2% as forecasted.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged higher after the data and was last seen adding 0.1% on the day at 99.55.