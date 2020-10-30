US: Annual Core PCE Price Index edges higher to 1.5% in September vs. 1.7% expected

Annual core PCE Price Index in US came in lower than expected in September.

US Dollar Index edges lower toward 93.70 ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index in September rose 0.2% on a monthly basis, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. On a yearly basis, the PCE Price Index increased to 1.4% from 1.3% in August (revised from 1.4%).

Additionally, the annual Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, ticked up to 1.5% in September from 1.4% but missed analysts' estimate of 1.7%. On a monthly basis, the Core PCE Price Index arrived at 0.2%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index is edging modestly lower following Friday's data releases and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 93.73.