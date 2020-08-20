US: 1.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week

There were 1,106,000 Initial Claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending August 15th, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday.

This reading followed last week's print of 971,000 (revised from 963,000) and came in worse than the market expectation of 925,000.

Market reaction

This data doesn't seem o be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.08% on a daily basis at 92.92.

Additional takeaways

"The 4-week moving average was 1,175,750, a decrease of 79,000 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 10.2% percent for the week ending August 8th."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending August 8 was 14,844,000, a decrease of 636,000 from the previous week's revised level."