United States Redbook index (MoM) remains at -0.6% in March 17
By
FXStreet Team
United States Redbook index (MoM) remains at -0.6% in March 17
12:56 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:56 GMT
United States Redbook index (YoY) dipped from previous 1.3% to 1.2% in March 17
12:55 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:55 GMT
Canada: Retail sales were up in every province in January
12:52 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:52 GMT
Prospects for US–China trade deal - BNPP
12:47 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:47 GMT
US: The current-account deficit decreased to 2.4% of GDP
12:44 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:44 GMT
USD/CAD breaks below 1.3300 post-Retail Sales
12:40 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:40 GMT
Canada Retail Sales ex Autos (MoM): 1.7% (January) vs -0.3%
12:32 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
Canada Retail Sales (MoM) up to 2.2% in January from previous -0.5%
12:31 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Current Account above expectations ($-128.2B) in 4Q: Actual ($-112.4B)
12:31 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada: Retail Sales up 2.2% MoM in January
12:31 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Eurozone: Expect a huge demand for TLTRO's final operation - Natixis
12:25 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:25 GMT
EU leaders to meet on April 29 to decide on negotiating lines for Brexit talks - EU's Tusk
12:23 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:23 GMT
WTI trims recovery gains but holds above $49.00 mark, API in focus
12:22 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:22 GMT
Fed: Still expect two more hikes this year - BNPP
12:20 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:20 GMT
GBP/USD outlook stays neutral – Commerzbank
12:19 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:19 GMT
Japan: Trade balance expected to expand to JPY 1,283 bn in February - Natixis
12:16 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:16 GMT
USD/JPY downside is losing momentum – UOB
12:15 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:15 GMT
BOE's Carney: Don't overreact to one month's data - RTRS
12:12 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:12 GMT
BoE: MPC to look through inflation rise, but rhetoric likely to stay hawkish – Lloyds Bank
12:10 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:10 GMT
USD/JPY: Politics vs. the carry trade - Rabobank
12:06 GMT
FXStreet
|
12:06 GMT
Load More content ...