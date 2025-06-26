Gold prices remained broadly unchanged in United Arab Emirates on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 393.80 United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) per gram, broadly stable compared with the AED 393.49 it cost on Wednesday.
The price for Gold was broadly steady at AED 4,593.21 per tola from AED 4,589.63 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in AED
|1 Gram
|393.80
|10 Grams
|3,938.00
|Tola
|4,593.21
|Troy Ounce
|12,248.54
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price draws support from a weaker USD and Fed rate cut bets
US President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting rates and said he was considering several candidates to replace him. In fact, Powell reiterated on Wednesday that the central bank is well-positioned to wait to cut interest rates until the inflationary effects of Trump's wide-ranging tariffs are better known.
The Trump-Powell standoff comes on top of bets that the Fed would cut interest rates by at least 50 basis points before the end of the year. This, in turn, drags the US Dollar to over a three-year low and assists the non-yielding Gold price to attract some buyers for the second straight day on Thursday, though the intraday uptick seems to lack bullish conviction.
The fragile truce between Israel and Iran continues to hold, with Trump declaring victory despite the uncertainty regarding the extent of the damage to Iran's uranium enrichment assets. Nevertheless, the optimism holds back the XAU/USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Moving ahead, traders now look to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the final Q1 GDP print, the usual Weekly Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders, and Pending Home Sales. Apart from this, investors will closely scrutinize comments from FOMC members for cues about the Fed's rate-cut path, which should influence the commodity.
The market attention will then shift to the US Personal Consumption and Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, due on Friday. The crucial inflation data will play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the USD and influence the bullion, which, so far, has been struggling to register any meaningful recovery from over a two-week low.
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in United Arab Emirates by adapting international prices (USD/AED) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6500 amid renewed US Dollar selling
AUD/USD is building on the positive move above the 0.6500 psychological mark as a divide on rate cut between the Fed policymakers alongside US President Trump's attack on the Fed's credibility smashes the US Dollar to three-year lows. Further, easing Middle East geopolitical tensions acts as a tailwind for the risk-sensitive Aussie.
USD/JPY trades with sizeable losses below 145.00 amid a broadly weaker US Dollar
USD/JPY is holding sizeable losses below the 145.00 mark in the Asian session on Thursday amid the prevailing US Dollar selling bias, fueled by Trump's fresh threat to replace Fed Chair Powell. Moreover, the divergent Fed-BoJ policy expectations weigh on the pair amid the cautious market mood.
Gold ranges between two key barriers as eyes turn to US PCE inflation
Gold price consolidates the previous rebound above key $3,225 support early Thursday. US Dollar hits fresh three-year lows across the board as President Trump attacks Fed’s credibility again. Gold price remains stuck between 21-day SMA and 50-day SMA amid a neutral daily RSI.
Pi Network, Kaspa, Bitget eye further gains on bullish momentum
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a revival of risk-on sentiment as the Iran-Israel conflict subsides, resulting in Bitcoin reaching $108,000 and tailwinds for top altcoins. In line with the rising risk appetite of investors, Pi Network, Kaspa, and Bitget outpace the broader market's recovery over the last 24 hours.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.