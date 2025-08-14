Gold prices rose in United Arab Emirates on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 396.84 United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) per gram, up compared with the AED 396.24 it cost on Wednesday.
The price for Gold increased to AED 4,628.67 per tola from AED 4,621.68 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in AED
|1 Gram
|396.84
|10 Grams
|3,968.40
|Tola
|4,628.67
|Troy Ounce
|12,343.12
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price bulls seem reluctant to place aggressive bets amid the risk-on mood
Asian stock markets, except Japan's Nikkei225, prolonged the recent bullish run, tracking the overnight record-setting rise in the US benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index for the second straight session.
The US Dollar stages a modest recovery from a two-week low touched earlier this Thursday, though the upside potential seems limited amid rising bets for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve than previously expected.
According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the US central bank is all but certain to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points at the September policy meeting and is expected to deliver at least two rate cuts by the end of this year.
The expectations were reaffirmed by Tuesday's mostly in-line US consumer inflation figures. Moreover, the July US Nonfarm Payrolls report pointed to signs of weakness in the labor market and backs the case for more easing.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump escalated his pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates. Furthermore, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Fed should think about a 50-bps rate cut next month.
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that he’s more concerned about last month’s rise in underlying inflation than an unusually weak jobs report, and he may not be inclined to support an interest rate cut in September.
Separately, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic acknowledged a general weakening in the latest round of labor data and noted that tariffs may cause structural changes, though he refrained from commenting on rate cuts.
The US Treasury bond yields remain depressed as investors assess the likely impact of higher tariffs on the US economy and ahead of the US Producer Price Index, due for release later during the North American session.
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in United Arab Emirates by adapting international prices (USD/AED) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
