Gold prices fell in United Arab Emirates on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 395.58 United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) per gram, down compared with the AED 396.46 it cost on Wednesday.
The price for Gold decreased to AED 4,613.94 per tola from AED 4,624.25 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in AED
|1 Gram
|395.58
|10 Grams
|3,955.69
|Tola
|4,613.94
|Troy Ounce
|12,303.50
Daily digest market movers: Gold price climbs as US yields and US Dollar advanced
Gold rally is set to remain, as data revealed by the World Gold Council said that central banks added 20 tonnes of the yellow metal in May, with Kazakhstan leading the way. The National Bank of Kazakhstan reported 7 tonnes, followed by the Central Bank of Turkey, which reported 6 tonnes, and the National Bank of Poland.
Bullion edges higher even as US Treasury yields rise. The 10-year US Treasury note is yielding 4.296%, a five-basis-point increase. US real yields, which are calculated by subtracting inflation expectations from the nominal yield, are also moving up close to six basis points to 2.006%.
The ADP Employment Change report for June showed that private companies decreased hiring by 33,000 in June, well below estimates of 95,000. The report showed that service providers reduced payrolls by 66,000 in June due to declines in professional and business services.
The approval of US President Donald Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill” is in doubt as House Republican hardliners are eyeing modifications to the bill, which Trump wants signed by July 4.
Trump announced a trade deal with Vietnam, under which US products could be exported with 0% tariffs. In contrast, the US imposed a 20% tariff on Vietnam's goods and 40% duties on transshipment.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell revealed that policy is modestly restrictive and added that he can’t say if July is too early to cut rates, though he wouldn’t rule anything out. He said that if not for President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the US central bank probably would have cut rates further.
Money markets suggest that traders are pricing in 63.5 basis points of easing toward the end of the year, according to Prime Market Terminal data.
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in United Arab Emirates by adapting international prices (USD/AED) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is consolidating its latest upside near 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar remains weak across the board as investors stay wary about the future of the Fed's independence in Trump's 2.0 era. The focus now shifts toward ECB-speak and mid-tier US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3700, near fresh multi-year highs
GBP/USD holds its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3700 in the European session on Thursday. The pair hangs close to three-year highs amid sustained US Dollar weakness, in light of US President Trump's fresh attack on the Fed's credibility. US data and BoE-speak awaited.
Gold price retains its positive bias amid a broadly weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction
Gold price trades with a mild positive for the second straight day on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through and remains below the $3,350 level through the early European session. Reports that US President Donald Trump was considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns over the future independence of the US central bank.
Bitcoin Cash targets 52-week high as on-chain data indicate room for growth
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading in the green by 2% at press time on Thursday, following a 6.39% price surge on Wednesday. Rising in a parallel channel pattern, BCH shows signs of increasing bullish momentum and nearing the $500 psychological level.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.