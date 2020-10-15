UK's Frost: EU no longer committed to working intensively to reach a deal

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Thursday that he is surprised that the European Union is no longer committed to working intensively to reach a future partnership, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Also surprised by the suggestion that to get an agreement all future moves must come from the UK."

"It's an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation."

"Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out UK reactions and approach tomorrow in the light of his statement of 7 September."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair remains depressed near 1.2930 after these comments, losing more than 0.6% on a daily basis.