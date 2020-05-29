UK’s Eustice: We can't keep people on furlough scheme indefinitely

UK Environment Minister George Eustice said in a statement on Friday, “we can't keep people on furlough scheme indefinitely.”

Additional comments

“We need to find ways to move them off that and back to work.”

“We need businesses to get back to work.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD fades its bounce to 1.2358, now trading around 1.2330, gaining 0.16% on the day. The pound remains unperturbed by the above comments