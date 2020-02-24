UK: Worry less about fiscal rules – Capital Economics

Sajid Javid’s abrupt departure as Chancellor of the Exchequer has generated plenty of discussion among economists about whether the UK’s fiscal rules are set to be torn up once again. The more interesting question, in the opinion of Capital Economics’ Chief Economist Neil Shearing, is whether fiscal rules more generally continue to be of much value in today’s economy.
Key quotes
“One way to generate a more sustainable recovery in global economic growth would be for countries running budget and current account surpluses to loosen the purse strings. But as things stand, these countries are resisting stimulus measures. Instead, it’s the deficit countries – primarily the US and the UK – that are embracing fiscal support.”
“This increases fiscal imbalances between economies and means that deficit countries are likely to have less capacity to provide fiscal support when the next global downturn hits. This is a particular problem given that monetary policy is now operating at or close to its limits in many economies, meaning fiscal policy will have to shoulder the burden of support in the next downturn.”
“It’s not obvious that fiscal rules are required to serve their original purpose in a new world of low growth, low inflation and structurally low interest rates. (...) We should worry less about the precise formulation of fiscal rules and focus more on narrowing fiscal imbalances between countries. This would serve the global economy better over the long run.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes amid upbeat IFO data, coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850 as the German IFO Business Climate beat with 96.1. Coronavirus headlines are weighing heavily on the market. The US dollar remains bid despite falling US yields.
GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 as the dollar gains ground amid coronavirus headlines. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week.
Forex Today: Coronavirus consumes markets, Gold eyeing $1,700, German data awaited
Coronavirus: The respiratory disease continues spreading and is taking its toll. Chinese President Xi Jinping has sounded the alarm over the outbreak at the Communist Party's gathering.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark
Gold continues scaling higher amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. Heightened fears about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus rattled investors. Absent relevant economic data is unlikely to hinder the ongoing strong move up.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.