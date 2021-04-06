UK to roll out Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the first time from Wednesday

The UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that Moderna Inc.’s covid vaccine will be rolled out for the first time on Wednesday, which will help reduce concerns over the shortage of AstraZeneca’s jabs, per Bloomberg.
Key takeaways
“Moderna shot would first be offered in west Wales. It is the third approved vaccine to be offered in Britain, alongside shots from AstraZeneca and partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, and its rollout is around two weeks earlier than expected.”
“The UK has ordered 17 million doses of Moderna’s two-shot vaccine, enough for 8.5 million people.”
“The U.K. government has secured vaccines on behalf of the entire nation and the vaccination program has shown our country working together at its best.”
“Wherever you live, when you get the call, get the jab.”
This comes after some sources reported Tuesday that the British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is considering outlining a proposal, which will restrict the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine in younger people over concerns about very rare blood clots,
Separately, Reuters reported, “the University of Oxford said on Tuesday it had paused a small UK trial testing the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children and teenagers, as it waits for more data on rare blood clotting issues in adults who received the shot.”
GBP/USD shrugs off mixed vaccine news
GBP/USD holds the lower ground near 1.3825, shrugging off the mixed developments on the covid vaccine front for the British economy.
